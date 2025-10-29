Man arrested for making threats to injure or kill state officials

A Pasadena man was arrested after a brief barricade in Anne Arundel County, as officers attempted to serve an open violation of probation warning.

Joseph Scardina, 37, was issued a warrant for making threats toward his probation officer and Anne Arundel County judges.

Deputies showed up at his home at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Scardina briefly opened the door before slamming it and locking himself inside.

Anne Arundel County

They had to force the door down, and Scardina was arrested and taken to the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.

According to court documents, he took a plea deal in September 2024 and was sentenced to 3 years with all but 58 days suspended, and 2 years probation.

He is now scheduled for a bond review on November 4.