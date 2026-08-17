Man arrested following Sunday night triple stabbing in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is in custody following a triple stabbing in Glen Burnie on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Morningside Drive for reports of a physical disturbance at 10:25 p.m.

At the scene, police found a 38-year-old man inside the home displaying erratic behavior.

Three people were found inside the home suffering from stab wounds.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation but eventually had to deploy tasers to take the suspect into custody.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and are reportedly stable.

The suspect remains in custody and has been charged accordingly, authorities say. Police have not yet released the suspect's identity.