Macy's to close location at Marley Station Mall

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Macy's announced it will be closing its store at Marley Station Mall.

"The decision allows us to focus on improving nearby Macy’s locations and invest in the stores and digital experiences where customers are choosing to shop today," a Macy's spokesperson said.

This comes after Macy's closed stores at Harford and Security Square Mall in 2025.

In 2024, the company announced it would close 150 'underproductive' stores in the next three years.

The company also wants to expand its footprint in the luxury market, stating its high-end brands — Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury — have been outperforming its other assets.

In addition to what has become regular store closings nationwide, Macy's announced in January 2024 it was laying off 3.5% of its total workforce, roughly 2,350 employees.

Macy's still has locations at Towson Town Center, White Marsh Mall, The Mall in Columbia and Westfield Annapolis, as well as several in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.