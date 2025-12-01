Jared Littman sworn in as Annapolis' new mayor, unveils 100-day plan for transparency

Jared Littman officially became Annapolis' new mayor today, taking the oath of office alongside eight members of the city council in a ceremony that marked the beginning of a new chapter for Maryland's capital city.

Littman outlined his priorities in a 100-day plan that emphasizes improved communication with city employees and greater transparency with the public. The new mayor acknowledged both the challenges facing Annapolis and the city's existing strengths during his inaugural remarks.

"We live in a beautiful historic maritime city filled with renowned restaurants, arts and culture. We are America's sailing capital. We have the Naval Academy and Saint John's College," Littman said.

"We face major challenges ahead, but some unlike, and some unlike anything the city has seen before, but Annapolis has always risen to meet the moment," Littman said.

Littman succeeds Gavin Buckley, who served as mayor since 2017 but was unable to seek re-election due to term limits. The transition represents a significant change in leadership for the historic city as it continues to navigate various municipal challenges while building on its maritime heritage and cultural assets.

The swearing-in ceremony marks the official start of Littman's administration, with his 100-day plan serving as an early roadmap for addressing both internal city operations and public engagement initiatives.

