Instagram video, written admission lead to arrest in Annapolis fatal shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning, July 6.

Khyree Lattimore, 20, has been arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first degree murder and other related charges.

The shooting killed 23-year-old Raishaun Mason.

On July 6, Annapolis police officers responded to a report for a shooting in the area of Bens Drive.

Charging documents say CCTV footage revealed a group of four males approached on foot by Victor Parkway. All four of the suspects fired in the direction of where Mason was standing when he was struck. The group of suspects fled on foot afterwards.

Along with Mason, three other people were struck including a 17-year-old. They were standing directly next to Mason when he was shot.

Mason was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The car used in this incident was reported stolen through a police department in Virginia. GPS data shows the car drove from Baltimore to Annapolis on the night of July 5-6. The car stopped at the time of the shooting and then drove at over 100 mph to Baltimore.

Police were able to identify Lattimore as a suspect from an Instagram video. In the video, Lattimore can be seen with firearms consistent with those used in the shooting.

A search warrant revealed Lattimore allegedly planned this incident as early as May 6, 2025. His phone contained a written admission that he allegedly committed this crime, charging documents say.

He stated this homicide was meant for someone else he couldn't get to, so he killed someone close to that person.

Charging documents add that Lattimore said this shooting was revenge for a shooting where his grandmother's house was shot.