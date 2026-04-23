Hysteria Taphouse in Pasadena announces closure due to rising costs

PASADENA, Md. — After five years, a popular taphouse in Anne Arundel County is closing its doors.

Hysteria Taphouse announced on Facebook that May 1 will be the last day of service.

"To our regulars: I love you guys. You aren't just customers; you are the heartbeat of this place. You’ve turned these four walls into a family, and seeing those friendships grow has been the greatest reward of this entire journey," the Taphouse team said on Facebook.

They cite rising costs as one of the reasons for the closure.

The team announced they are also looking for someone to buy the Taphouse for $60K.

"Until May 1st, we aren’t slowing down. We want to go out with a bang, and we want to see every single one of your faces before the lights go down," the team said.