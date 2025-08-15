Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Health advisory issued for Boyds Creek following sewage spill

Water
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Graham
<p>UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 25: Sun on water - close up of ripples, gentle waves and sunlight reflecting on the surface of the ocean on September 25, 2015 near Portsmouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)</p>
Water
Posted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Department of Health has issued a public health advisory for Boyds Creek in Annapolis due to a sewage spill.

Officials advise against swimming, waterskiing and other direct water contact activities. The advisory is in effect for one week following the spill.

People coming in contact with the water are advised to wash with soap and water immediately.

Despite the advisory, DPW has successfully stopped the leak and completed repairs. The spill was contained and it was a total of 6,100 gallons.

For more information about the advisory, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR