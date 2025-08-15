Health advisory issued for Boyds Creek following sewage spill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Department of Health has issued a public health advisory for Boyds Creek in Annapolis due to a sewage spill.

Officials advise against swimming, waterskiing and other direct water contact activities. The advisory is in effect for one week following the spill.

People coming in contact with the water are advised to wash with soap and water immediately.

Despite the advisory, DPW has successfully stopped the leak and completed repairs. The spill was contained and it was a total of 6,100 gallons.

For more information about the advisory, click here.