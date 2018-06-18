Gas grill sparks fire, damages Lake Shore home

LAKE SHORE, Md. - A malfunctioning gas grill sparked a fire Sunday that caused $150,000 worth of damage to a home in Lake Shore, the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit said

Firefighters responded to a home in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue at 5:40 p.m., finding heavy fire moving from the back porch to the attic when they arrived. The back wall of the house and an enclosed porch were also involved in the flames, which firefighters knocked down in roughly 15 minutes.

The resident using the grill at the home suffered minor burns to the hands face and arms but did not need to go to a hospital for treatment.

Fire officials used the incident to remind residents of the dangers of using charcoal and gas grills:

• Place the grill well away from your home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

• Put safety rules for kids in place. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

• Clean your grill often, removing any grease or fat buildup from the grates and in the trays below.

• Stay next to your grill at all times while cooking; never leave the area unattended.