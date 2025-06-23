Friday night pool party fight leads to gunfire in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Gunfire breaks out at a pool party in Glen Burnie.

It happened Friday night in the 7700 block of Freetown Road.

Anne Arundel County Police said several people in attendance started to fight.

Someone then fired a single shot in the air, causing the crowd to flee.

By the time officers arrived, many had already left the scene. Those still around refused to speak with investigators.

One spent 9mm shell casing was recovered, but no suspects have been charged.

It's believed no one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this incident can call 410-222-4700.