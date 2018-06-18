GLEN BURNIE, Md. - While responding to a different fire nearby, firefighters were alerted to a house fire in the 100 block of Ferndale Road in Glen Burnie Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and Baltimore County arrived at the residents around 3 p.m. and were able to contain the blaze in roughly 30 minutes.

The blaze is estimated to have caused $150,000 worth of damage to the dwelling.