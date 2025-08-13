Ever wonder how much your favorite Chick-fil-A meal cost back in 1980? Find out at Annapolis Mall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ever wonder how much your favorite Chick-fil-A meal cost back in 1980?

On August 14 you can find out when Chick-fil-A celebrates its 45th year anniversary at Annapolis Mall.

Guests can expect giveaways, and even a visit from the Chick-fil-A Cows!

We won't keep you waiting, a #1 meal then was just $2.65, while the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich cost $1.55.

So here's the deal, be one of the first 45 customers of the day to order a #1 and lock-in that throwback pricing.

Mall employees meanwhile, can get that discounted original sandwich with the purchase of a medium fry and drink.

“For 45 years, this restaurant has been the backdrop of meaningful moments, serving families, mallgoers and neighbors in Annapolis, and I’ve been honored to share in that journey,” said Michael Edmonds, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Annapolis Mall. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our community and look forward to serving delicious food and heartfelt hospitality for many more years to come.”

Edmonds said he and his wife actually worked at the Annapolis Mall location before becoming owners.

Although Annapolis Mall was Chick-fil-A's first Anne Arundel County location, there are now 11 restaurants throughout the County, and 45 in the Greater Baltimore region.