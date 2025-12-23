EDGEWATER, Md. — An Edgewater heating and air conditioning company has turned part of its building into a community outreach center that helps families in need throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

Bethany Air, a family-owned HVAC business, operates Bethany's Babies Community Outreach Center as a nonprofit from within their commercial space. The center provides food, clothing, baby supplies and holiday gifts to local families struggling to make ends meet.

WATCH: Edgewater HVAC business transforms into year-round community giving station Edgewater company turns part of building into outreach center

"I have a lot of moms that message me that need things because they're single moms. So we definitely try to give them clothes and diapers and wipes and formula and anything they need," said Gina Guerriero, who manages Bethany's Babies while also serving as the HVAC company's administrative assistant and customer service representative.

The outreach center runs an angel tree program with help from the local American Legion Hall, providing gifts for 150 families this year — double the number from last year. They also operate a food pantry and thrift store that's open four days a week to anyone in need.

Guerriero has noticed a significant increase in demand for services this year.

"It was not as busy as it has been this year, especially with the food. Last year it was maybe 1 or 2 people that were coming in the door daily and now it's like 10 to 15 and 20 that are coming in here," Guerriero said.

Tim Zois started Bethany Air in 2002 and launched the outreach efforts a few years ago. He and his late wife, Denise, began by handing out sandwiches on the streets of Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Denise then started Bethany's Babies, collecting food and baby items for single mothers.

"Niecy would do anything for anyone," Zois said.

After Denise died in 2018, Zois created Niecy's Wheels, which donates wheelchairs and other medical equipment. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he opened the food pantry to help neighbors who had lost their jobs.

"There was a need for the community because no one was working, so we turned our lobby into a food pantry. All the good neighbors, you know, helping other good neighbors," Zois said.

Guerriero joined Bethany Air four years ago and has since expanded the philanthropic efforts while managing the office operations. Zois credits her with growing both donations and the program's reach.

"This is her full time job. She maintains all of this. So this is really Gina's hard efforts into this. Take a look. Gina is very good at what she does. She's amazing," Zois said.

Volunteers drop off rescued food from supermarkets and restaurants multiple times daily, and people arrive quickly to collect what they need. Howard Wilson has been visiting the food pantry weekly for about two years.

"These are good people. It's a blessing. I'm very grateful," Wilson said.

For Guerriero, the most rewarding moments come when she sees people they've helped getting back on their feet.

"Two months ago I had a gentleman come in. I knew that he was homeless, but he came in and grabbed some food and some clothes and he got a job. Another guy who comes in here and I actually went to the little shop over across the street and he's working too. The whole purpose is to help someone out so they can get on their feet," Guerriero said.

