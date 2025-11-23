Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Domino's Pizza distribution center catches fire in Odenton

Domino's Pizza boxes
Yalcin Sonat/Shutterstock
Stack of Domino's Pizza boxes.
Domino's Pizza boxes
Posted

ODENTON, Md. — A two-alarm fire broke out at the Domino's Pizza distribution center in Odenton on Sunday.

About 100 firefighters responded from all over the County including in Odenton, Maryland City, Harmans-Dorsey, Jessup, Glen Burnie, Waugh Chapel, and Severn.

Officials say the fire started in a flour silo which is located in the 8200 block of Anderson Court.

The facility sprinkler system helped contain the flames, allowing crews to control the scene within 30 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR