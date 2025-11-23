Domino's Pizza distribution center catches fire in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. — A two-alarm fire broke out at the Domino's Pizza distribution center in Odenton on Sunday.

About 100 firefighters responded from all over the County including in Odenton, Maryland City, Harmans-Dorsey, Jessup, Glen Burnie, Waugh Chapel, and Severn.

Officials say the fire started in a flour silo which is located in the 8200 block of Anderson Court.

The facility sprinkler system helped contain the flames, allowing crews to control the scene within 30 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.