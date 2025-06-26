Divers recover body of 25-year-old woman from Magothy River following multi-agency search

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The body of a missing boater was recovered from the Magothy River Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson with the Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Officers responded to the river near Gibson Island for the initial reports of the missing boater around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. The boater was last seen operating a bowrider-style vessel Wednesday evening.

The vessel was located, unmanned, between Gibson Island and Dobbins Island anchored with personal possessions on board.

Following a multi-agency search, the body of the boater, a 25-year-old woman, was recovered near the anchor line at 1p.m.

Investigators are currently working to determine the woman's cause of death.

Anyone who may have seen related vessel activity in the Magothy River during the afternoon/early evening of June 25 should contact the Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.