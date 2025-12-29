Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Curtis Bay man charged after assaulting E-Scooter rider with helmet

CURTIS BAY, Md. — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting an e-scooter rider in Curtis Bay over the weekend.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the area of Hilltop Road and Waterway Court following reports of a robbery.

Authorities say a juvenile victim and their older brother were riding e-scooters in the roadway when a driver behind them began continuously yelling at them.

When the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Michael Andrew Lentz, parked his car in front of his home, one of the e-scooter riders broke his side-view mirror on his truck.

Lentz then chased both individuals down a nearby pier, ripped the helmet off one of them, and struck him with it.

After the assault, Lentz walked away with the victim's helmet.

All parties involved were located, with police citing one of the e-scooter riders with destruction of property for damage to Lentz's truck.

Lentz was charged with robbery and assault, according to police.

