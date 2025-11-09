Car collision into building forces 50+ homes to evacuate in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. — A vehicle collided with a residential building in Edgewater on Sunday forcing 53 homes to evacuate.

It happened around 12:30pm, in the 3500 block of Dental Court, which is located within the Landings at River Oaks development.

The vehicle struck a gas meter, causing a leak, prompting a response from BGE.

A community center was also impacted.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials tell us that residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.