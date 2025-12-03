BWI's Concourse A partially evacuated for police investigation

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Concourse A at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was partially evacuated Wednesday evening due to a police investigation.

Airport officials say the concourse was closed around 6:00 p.m.

One traveler said he was waiting to board when gate agents told passengers they needed to move to the food court.

Airport officials say the investigation determined there was no threat, and regular operations resumed at 6:30 p.m.

At this time, it's unclear what the police investigation was related to.

This story will continue to be updated.