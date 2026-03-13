BWI Airport under ground delay after 'strong smelling order' previously prompts ground stop

UPDATE: BWI is now under a ground delay, which is expected to last until about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

BWI released the following statement on X:

"Airlines are once again resuming regular operations and preparing departures. Expect residual delays this evening. For flight-specific updates, please confirm flight status with your airline. We appreciate the patience of passengers impacted by the delays."

PREVIOUS: All traffic at Baltimore-Washington International Airport has been temporarily halted Friday due to a "strong chemical smell," an FAA spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

WMAR-2 News reached out to BWI for comment, who directed us to the FAA.

The spokesperson said the smell originated from the Potomac TRACON facility, affecting some air traffic controllers.

RELATED: FAA issues ground stops after 'strong chemical smell' affects Potomac air traffic controller facility

The ground stop was initiated at 4:51 p.m. and is expected to lift around 8 p.m., according to the FAA.

Departures from BWI are currently delayed an average of 45 minutes. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) are also impacted.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*