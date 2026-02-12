Buddhist monks complete 2,300-mile peace walk with stop at Maryland State House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Buddhist monks on a walking peace mission made a special stop in Annapolis as part of their extraordinary journey to promote peace and mindfulness across America.

The group walked over 2,300 miles through 10 states and the nation's capital, officially ending their journey at the Lincoln Memorial. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller welcomed the monks to Maryland's State House on their 110th day of walking.

"Your walk is a reminder that peace and compassion begin within each of us every single day, one step at a time, one person at a time, one being at a time," Miller said.

One of the monks emphasized that peace is always accessible to everyone, despite the busy nature of modern life.

"Peace it's always with us. It's been with us, never left us, never leave us. It's just that we forgotten it. Like I say, we are way too busy chasing. So now, all we need to do just slow down," the monk said.

While the monks officially concluded their walking journey at the Lincoln Memorial, they say their mission to spread peace will continue for the rest of their lives.

