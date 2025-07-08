Bubba's 33 partners with nonprofit to help build adaptive homes for troops

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Bubba's 33, a restaurant in Glen Burnie, has partnered with Homes For Our Troops to help raise money to build specially adaptive homes.

Cheryl Donnelly and her husband came to the restaurant for the good food and the fact that the company gives a lot of support to charities.

"It's a subject that's very close to our hearts," Donnelly said.

She has family in every branch of the armed forces. When their server handed them a card to fill out a donation, she didn't hesitate.

"We like to donate whenever we get a chance. We encourage other people to do so as well," Donnelly said.

Through July, the restaurant will give $1 of every patriot burger sold for Homes For Our Troops.

They are a national nonprofit dedicated to building homes for post-911 veterans.

