Bubbakoo’s Burritos worker charged after allegedly attacking manager with knife in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. — An Annapolis man has been charged for allegedly attacking his manager with a knife.

On Saturday afternoon Anne Arundel County Police were called to Bubbakoo’s Burritos on Mitichells Chance Road in Edgewater.

This particular Bubbakoo’s Burritos just opened at the beginning of the month.

Officers were told a 29-year-old employee named Marquette Ball assaulted his manager with a knife, leaving him hospitalized.

Ball was located outside the business and arrested.

There is no word on the 43-year-old manager's condition. Police said he was being treated at University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

It's unclear what led to the incident.

Ball now faces attempted murder charges. He's currently being held without bail.

Court records show Ball with a violent criminal history.

In 2015 he was sentenced to more than 21 years behind bars for first-degree burglary and animal cruelty, yet Charles County Circuit Court Judge James Hayward West suspended all but a year and three-months.

Ball also has at least two prior assault convictions, both of which occurred in Anne Arundel County, just months apart back in 2021.

In one case he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but a judge there ordered him to serve just 18 months of that sentence.

However, it appears Ball is still on supervised probation related to that incident.