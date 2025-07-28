PASADENA, Md. — The still of the night shattered at a pair of homes on Sutherland Court in Pasadena, but no sooner had they kicked in one front door and tried to batter another at three o’clock in the morning, they were gone leaving fear in their wake.

WATCH: Breaking without entering: Teens arrested after TikTok Door Kick Challenge Breaking without entering: Teens arrested after TikTok Door Kick Challenge

“They did it simultaneously,” one of the victims told us after reviewing Ring footage of the incident, “You can hear them giving each other instructions on how to do it. ‘Back up. Kick from the back. Are you ready? One. Two. Three.’”

If the victims feared someone was breaking into their homes, that may have been their goal of what the police say may have been a prank, and a dangerous prank at that.

“We believe this is sort of in alignment with this national TikTok challenge online called the ‘Door Kick Challenge’ where individuals are running up to homes and kicking at doors or trying to kick doors in and then running and videotaping the incident,” said Justin Mulcahy of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police brought in canines, which tracked the suspects down in the 3500 block of Old Crown Drive.

Officers captured what turned out to be a pair of 13 and 14 year old boys who had allegedly attempted to kick in a door on that street as well.

Prank or no prank, they could now face charges of attempted burglary, malicious destruction of property or trespassing after striking fear in the hearts of their victims and destroying their property and their peace of mind.

“The danger of that, of homeowners that carry. You know. You never know what could happen to these poor kids,” a victim told us, “Parents could be losing their kid over some stupid, you know, challenge I guess on TikTok or whatever? If that’s the case, that’s tragic. That’s just tragic.”

