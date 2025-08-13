Body of 51-year-old man found in Duvall Creek in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An investigation is underway in Annapolis after the body of a man was recovered from a creek Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Officers responded to the call for a body found in water near the Hillsmere Shores community kayak launch in Annapolis on Duvall Creek at 10:05 a.m.

Personnel with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department found and recovered the man's body, who authorities say is a 51-year-old Annapolis resident.

Officers also found a backpack and personal possessions belonging to the man on shore.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Anyone with information regarding activity at the Hillsmere Shores kayak launch between the evening of Saturday, August 9, and the morning of Sunday, August 10, should call investigators at 410-260-8888