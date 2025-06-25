Blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay hits decade low as conservation efforts focus on habitat restoration

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Blue crab numbers in the Chesapeake Bay have dropped to their lowest level in decades, according to the annual winter dredge survey conducted by Maryland and Virginia.

The survey estimates approximately 238 million crabs currently live in the Bay, a decline of about 80 million from last year's count.

Experts note that crab populations can fluctuate based on several factors including weather conditions, predator numbers, and habitat availability.

Conservation efforts are underway to help restore the iconic Chesapeake blue crab population. One approach involves boosting oyster numbers, which help filter water and remove excess nutrients like nitrogen from the Bay.

Another successful conservation strategy involves creating "living shorelines" – human-made shorelines that use sand, plants and rock instead of traditional seawalls.

"That not only protects water from property, but it also provides a lot of those ecosystem services that native or natural shorelines do. And the data is showing us that especially when it comes to blue crabs, those living shorelines are particularly effective at replacing blue crab habitat," said the Virginia Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is awaiting results from a more comprehensive stock assessment of the crab population that began last year. This detailed research is scheduled to be published in March 2025.

