Baltimore man charged with attempted rape after Glen Burnie attack, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Baltimore man was arrested in Anne Arundel County Thursday in connection with the attempted rape of a woman in Glen Burnie, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Whitmore Court and Loyd Lane following reports of an assault.

According to investigators, the woman was sitting inside her car disposing of trash at a dumpster when the suspect, 34-year-old Allen Michael McFadden, allegedly approached her and began sexually assaulting her.

Police say McFadden tried to pull her from her car in an attempt to force her into his vehicle.

The victim screamed for help and managed to flee in her car, but noticed that McFadden was following her in his vehicle.

Responding officers received a description of McFadden's car through a radio broadcast and located him moments later.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, McFadden refused to stop and traveled a short distance onto Juneberry Way before his vehicle came to a stop in a snow embankment.

McFadden exited the car and attempted to flee on foot. He was later found by officers hiding behind a dumpster.

Police interviewed witnesses in the area, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4700.