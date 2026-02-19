Anthony's Italian restaurant set to reopen Pasadena location after being closed for more than 2 years

PASADENA, Md. — Anthony's Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar will reopen its Pasadena location after it has been closed for more than 2 years.

The announcement was made earlier this week on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The post said, "We are pleased to share that we are preparing to reopen soon. After being closed for over two years, we are incredibly grateful for the continued support, encouragement, and positive messages we've received throughout this time. Your patience and loyalty have truly meant more to us than words can express."

They have not yet given an exact date for the reopening as the process took time to get permits and county requirements in order.

According to the restaurant, "The process has taken longer than expected, and we appreciate your understanding as we have worked through every necessary step properly."

Anthony's also operates locations in Bowie and Clarksville.

