Anne Arundel Police investigate hate bias incident targeting campaign volunteer

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police is investigating a reported hate bias incident in Crofton aimed at a campaign volunteer for Councilman Pete Smith.

According to authorities, it involved racist and threatening comments. No criminal charges are pending at this time.

You can report a hate bias incident or crime to the Anne Arundel County Police Department by dialing 911 or 410-222-8610.

As a reminder, if you or someone you know is struggling, the Crisis Response System, known as the "Community Warmline," provides supportive assistance and resource linkages within the community for any community members in crisis or in need of support.

The "Community Warmline" receives calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 410-768-5522. Call 911 for immediate assistance in the event of an emergency.