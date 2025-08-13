Anne Arundel County sees major crime reduction through technology and community partnerships

Anne Arundel County police are reporting a significant decrease in major crime over the past year, attributing the decline to new technology and community involvement initiatives.

The department reports carjackings have been cut by 57%, non-contact shootings have fallen 42%, and homicides have also dropped substantially by 14%.

"We have a data-driven strategies approach here, a community collaborative approach, and we also attribute it to the great work of officers, detectives, and the responsible use of technology... It takes everybody to get involved, so it's not a coincidence for us," said police department representative Justin Mulcahy.

A key factor in the crime reduction is the "Connect Anne Arundel Program," which allows residents and businesses to register their security cameras with police. When crimes occur, investigators can quickly identify nearby cameras and request footage, streamlining investigations.

The department also credits its Real Time Information Center, launched last year, which tracks incidents as they happen and identifies crime trends. Police say these technological tools have helped recover stolen vehicles, close cases more efficiently, and keep repeat offenders off the streets.

The combined approach of technology implementation and community partnership appears to be yielding positive results for public safety in Anne Arundel County.

