Anne Arundel County Police to switch out patches to better enhance safety

Anne Arundel County Police
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department will be rolling out new vest patches for its officers in the near future, said a spokesperson for the department.

The department says that the patches will enhance safety and make them more easily identifiable as Anne Arundel County Police officers, as opposed to federal law enforcement agents.

The new patches will prominently say "Anne Arundel County Police" on the vests.

Photos of what these new patches will look like and a timeline for the rollout were not yet available.

