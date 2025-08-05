Anne Arundel County police to expand use of drones

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Uncrewed aerial systems, better known as drones, have already been deployed in searches for missing persons and in traffic investigations in Anne Arundel County, but now, they’ll be used even more.

“We’re going to be using them now for specific calls for service and responses to criminal activity and things of that nature,” said Justin Mulcahy of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “Officers are going to have these drones with them and have the capability to put a drone up.”

Whether its targeting where to most quickly deliver resources on a scene or searching an area for suspects, the drones will provide officers with another, wider vantage point than they can get from the ground.

In addition to their benefits, police are quick to point out what the drones will not do.

They assure residents there will be no random surveillance, facial recognition or even mounted weapons in use.

“We’re going to audit the drones quarterly,” said Mulcahy, “We routinely look at how they’re being utilized within our agency so we have policy and procedure that guide us on how we’re going to use these drones. We take that very seriously.”

While there’s currently no plan to utilize the drones as first responders like nearby Baltimore County is preparing to launch, police here say it’s another technological tool at their disposal to help them do their job.

“It never replaces a patrol response or an officer response, but it really supplements it and it really assists, and I think the public has become accustomed to the utilization of technology, as you mentioned, like body worn cameras several years ago were implemented here in Anne Arundel County,” said Mulcahy, “It’s huge for transparency, two-way accountability. It keeps the community safe and the officers safe and in enhances trust.”