Anne Arundel County Police alert residents to sheriff's office phone scam

Anne Arundel County Police are warning about a phone scam where the caller claims to be a member of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office Civil Processing Unit.

The caller is trying to get personal information or money. Police say do not give them any information and don't call back the number displayed on your caller ID.

To verify the information, hang up and call the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office directly at their main, non-emergency number: 410-222-1490.

The department says law enforcement agencies never demand immediate payment over the phone for warrants, tickets or civil processing.

