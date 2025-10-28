Anne Arundel County parents voice concerns over school redistricting plans

HARFORD CO — Parents and students addressed the Anne Arundel County School Board tonight, sharing their opinions on proposed redistricting maps that could significantly impact local school communities.

School officials are currently in the second phase of a three-year redistricting plan designed to accommodate growing student populations in the central and southern portions of the county. Six different plans are currently under consideration.

Michelle Manning, a parent in the district, expressed concerns about keeping her children connected to their established community networks.

"We're part of the Annapolis cluster, but for us to go to like Annapolis High School and Annapolis Middle is not where our kids have their friends," Manning said.

"They've got their friendships and they're based on their community they're based on where they live, where they play sports, and this would just kind of rip them completely away from that," Manning said.

The next public hearing is scheduled for November 3 at 6 p.m. Speakers must register for the meeting by November 1 at noon.

