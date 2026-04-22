Anne Arundel County leaders urge drivers to slow down and stay alert for National Work Zone Awareness Week

Anne Arundel County is telling drivers to slow down and stay alert for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Anne Arundel County leaders urge drivers to slow down in work zones Anne Arundel County leaders urge drivers to slow down in work zones

Leaders, police, fire officials, and public work crews gathered for "Go Orange Day" to highlight the dangers road workers face every day. The orange cones and flashing lights mark someone's office, and their lives depend on drivers paying attention.

The county also showed how much planning goes into setting up safe work zones before crews ever step onto the road.

"Move over, it’s the law. If you’re able to do so in a work zone, slow down. Another important one is to put down the devices," said Amanda Rush, DPW safety program manager.

DPW is also encouraging the community to observe a moment of silence this Friday, honoring those killed in work zone incidents.