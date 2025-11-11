Anne Arundel County hosts food drives for federal workers during government shutdown

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County is organizing food drives to help federal workers affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

The effort includes four county-sponsored food distributions at senior center locations throughout the area.

"We're trying to help our federal employees who are not getting paid during this shutdown," said Preeti Emrick, director of Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management.

The next food distribution is scheduled for Wednesday at the Lula G. Scott Nutrition Center in Shady Side. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until food supplies are exhausted.

The county's initiative aims to provide essential support to federal workers facing financial hardship during the shutdown period.

