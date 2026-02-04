Anne Arundel County elementary student injured after accidentally discharging gun in classroom

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A second-grade elementary school student with a gun accidentally shot themselves inside a classroom Wednesday morning.

It happened at Freetown Elementary School in Glen Burnie.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, "the child with the weapon injured his hand when the discharge occurred."

Other students were in the classroom at the time, but luckily were not hurt.

A teacher was able to secure the gun, police say.

The wounded 7-year-old student was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

How the student ended up in possession of a firearm remains under investigation.

The school dismissed students at 11:15am following the incident.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said "we are working with police and providing support services to students at this time."

Below is a press conference police held at the scene.