Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Anne Arundel County adding more speed cameras to school zones

Speed cameras
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
Speed cameras
Speed cameras
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — More speed cameras are coming to Anne Arundel County.

Starting November 17, these cameras will be active in several school zones within the county.

The cameras will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Citations will be issued after a 15-day warning period.

  • Tracy's Elementary School - Deale Road, Tracy's Landing
  • Central Middle School - Central Avenue, Edgewater
  • Southern Middle School - Solomons Island Road, Lothian
  • Southern High School - Solomons Island Road, Harwood
  • Davidsonville Elementary School - W Central Avenue, Davidsonville
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR