Anne Arundel County adding more speed cameras to school zones

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — More speed cameras are coming to Anne Arundel County.
Starting November 17, these cameras will be active in several school zones within the county.
The cameras will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Citations will be issued after a 15-day warning period.
- Tracy's Elementary School - Deale Road, Tracy's Landing
- Central Middle School - Central Avenue, Edgewater
- Southern Middle School - Solomons Island Road, Lothian
- Southern High School - Solomons Island Road, Harwood
- Davidsonville Elementary School - W Central Avenue, Davidsonville