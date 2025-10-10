Annapolis Police arrest suspect in 1989 murder after decades-long investigation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After more than three decades of investigation, Annapolis Police arrested a suspect in the murder of Garnet Elizabeth Griffith.

William Cook, Jr., accused of murdering Griffith, was apprehended at his Annapolis home Thursday, police said.

On January 12, 1989, officers responded to a 911 call on Kensington Way and found Griffith suffering from a gunshot wound.

"The arrest in this case is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our detectives, both past and present, to seeking justice for every victim," said Chief of Police Ed Jackson.

Chief Jackson commended department members "who never gave up on this case," adding that the arrest "brings some measure of closure to the victim's family and shows our community that we will never stop fighting for justice."

"To all of the families still grieving from any open cold case, we will continue to investigate those and do everything in our power to bring those persons responsible for their murders to justice,” he said.