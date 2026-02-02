Annapolis Mayor removes Police Chief Edward Jackson, cites management differences

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann announced Monday that Police Chief Edward Jackson has been removed from his command following a difference in approaches to management.

Captain Amy Miguez will assume the role of Acting Police Chief, according to the Mayor's Office.

"I thank Chief Jackson for his service to our residents," Littmann said. "I admire and respect his work on diversifying the force and command staff and his work on reentry and cold case investigations. These efforts are important to our community, and I want to see these initiatives continue. Leadership transitions are never easy, but my goal is to maintain strong governance across all departments as we continue serving Annapolis."

Jackson served as police chief since August 2019.

Miguez, a 25-year veteran of the force, previously served as the Administrative Services Captain, and has held multiple leadership roles in every major departmental function.

She began her career in law enforcement as a police dispatcher in 2000 and steadily rose through the ranks.

In a statement, Miguez commended Jackson for his work in Annapolis.

"Chief Jackson's leadership opened doors at the Annapolis Police Department and strengthened a culture that values equity and opportunity," Miguez said. "His support for a workforce that reflects the community we serve made it possible for leaders like me to step forward. I am deeply grateful for his mentorship and for the foundation he built, and I am honored to continue my service to our residents."

Mayor Littmann said that the search for the next police chief will occur once a new City Manager is hired, expressing his full confidence in Miguez for the job.

"Public safety is a priority of my administration, and I want the public to know that APD will continue to serve our residents in the same dedicated and community-focused manner they expect and deserve," Littmann said.