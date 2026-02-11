Annapolis mayor explains removal of police chief after resident questions

Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann answered questions from residents following changes to the city's police department.

Last week, Littmann announced Police Chief Edward Jackson had been removed from his command. The mayor says the two had different approaches to management.

Many residents asked the mayor to explain those approaches.

"Our areas of disagreement were not about public safety and how to be a police officer and how to be a police chief, so it was not about you should be policing this way, not that way," Littmann said.

Jackson had led the department since 2019. Littmann says moving forward, there will be a selection committee to pick candidates for the police chief.

Captain Amy Miguez is currently serving as acting police chief.

