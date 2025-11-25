Annapolis man faces assault charges after allegedly pulling gun on three 12-year-old Christmas carolers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly pulling a gun on three girls in Annapolis on Saturday night.

Police officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Point No Point Drive in Annapolis at 9:10 p.m.

According to police, three 12-year-old girls were going door-to-door in the neighborhood, singing Christmas carols.

As they were attempting to sing at one of the homes, the suspect, identified as Paul Brian Susie, 58, allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the juveniles from a window.

Police later found Susie and placed him under arrest.

A .40-caliber Glock handgun was also recovered.

Susie is charged with first- and second-degree assault and other related charges, according to police.