AACPS adopts 2026-2027 school year calendar that has students starting class on August 24

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Education has adopted a 2026-2027 school year calendar that will have students beginning classes on Monday, August 24, 2026.

The board made several changes to the calendar based on recommendations from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Calendar Committee.

The newly adopted calendar includes several key changes. Schools will remain open for students from December 21-23, 2025, providing three additional days of instruction before winter break.

The calendar shifts partial-day schedules on the four Unity Days from two-hour late arrivals to two-hour early dismissals. These will be the only partial student days in the calendar.

Students will receive a five-day Thanksgiving break and a seven-day Easter/Spring break beginning March 26, 2027. This break extends through the week after Easter, marking a change from recent years when the break started before Easter.

Schools will be closed on Yom Kippur, Election Day, and Eid al-Fitr.

Elementary and middle school students will have a non-student day in November, while high schools will operate on a normal schedule. High schools will be closed on their respective graduation days.

The calendar includes three built-in inclement weather days that could be deducted from the end of the school year if not used.

The calendar contains 177 instructional days for students.

The board plans to consider adoption of the 2027-2028 calendar this spring to help families better plan their schedules.

For the full 2026-2027 school year calendar, click here.