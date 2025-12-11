76-year-old Edgewater woman killed, police arrest boyfriend

EDGEWATER, Md. — Emergency responders found an Anne Arundel County woman dead around 8 a.m., and police have arrested and charged her boyfriend with murder.

Police say, Johanna Gibbs, 76, was found at her home in the 400 block of Linden Avenue, with signs of apparent trauma to her body, when firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive person.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner hasn't yet determined her cause or manner of death, however, police have already arrested and charged Gibbs's boyfriend with murder.

72-year-old Bruce Dunham, also of Edgewater, is charged with both first- and second-degree murder.

Anne Arundel County Police add that, even though an arrest has been made, the investigation is active and ongoing.