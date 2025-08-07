All-State Career celebrates Class of 2025 graduation, sending 50 skilled workers into Baltimore workforce

A major milestone for students at All-State Career in Baltimore as the Class of 2025 celebrated their graduation.

Fifty students walked the stage, ready to take their next steps into the workforce.

From HVAC to healthcare, the programs at All-State Career are all career-focused, giving students real-world skills to jumpstart their futures.

"I worked hard, you know, trying to, you know become a good person, even better person today, you know, for my trade and stuff like that, doing HVACs, yeah, I'm ready, you know, to be in the field, you know, and learn a new trade and probably even learn more," said Jaylin Jenkins, a 22-year-old graduate.

Leaders say these graduates are filling critical jobs across the Baltimore region, and their success proves college isn't the only path to a strong career.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.