$35 million in federal funds released for Annapolis City Dock resiliency project

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than $35 million has been released by FEMA to help fund the Annapolis City Dock Resiliency and Revitalization Project, several Maryland and Annapolis leaders announced on Friday.

"For too long, Annapolis has suffered from flooding, especially at City Dock," said Senator Angela Alsobrooks. "This necessary funding will ensure Marylanders and tourists alike can enjoy all that City Dock has to offer: small businesses - like ice cream shops, book stores, and restaurants - local history and heritage, and, of course, experience the beauty of Annapolis that we all treasure.

The funds are from Hazard Mitigation Grants awarded by FEMA in two rounds: one for $33 million, which the city applied for in 2023, and a newly awarded grant accounting for the remainder.

"Rising tides won't wait - and neither will team Maryland," said Representative Sarah Elfreth (MD-3). "Today we are marking an important step in preserving our capital city's deep history, supporting the world-class Naval Academy, and addressing the very real impacts of climate change."

The project includes plans to create flood barriers along 1,200 feet of the Dock Street waterfront.

"City Dock is the heart of our downtown waterfront," said Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann. "Protecting our vibrant and historic community from flooding and associated costly damages will ensure that our small businesses, residents, and maritime and tourism industries thrive for generations to come."