3 teens, 2 adults arrested in connection to Annapolis carjacking

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police have made multiple arrests in connection to a carjacking in Annapolis.

Wednesday night, officers responded to the 100 block of Jennifer Road after receiving information that a carjacked vehicle was in the area.

The car, a 2014 Dodge Avenger, was found empty with the keys in the ignition and a BB gun inside.

Police identified a suspect after reviewing some surveillance footage.

About an hour later, officers saw several people in the 100 block of Jennifer Road who matched the description of the suspects involved in the carjacking.

Police say all five people were detained. One suspect was identified through the earlier surveillance footage.

Officers also learned the car was taken from Denton, Maryland.

Two adults, 55-year-old and Davine Copper and 33-year-old Daniel Dyott, as well as three teens were arrested.