WMAR-2 News goes "Back 2 School"

WMAR-2 News anchor Kelly Swoope. Kelly joined WMAR in 2003. You can catch her weeknights on WMAR-2 News at 5, 6, 7 and 11. Kelly is very active in her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. WMAR

Good Morning Maryland anchor Megan Knight grew up in Ellicott City. She interned at WMAR once upon a time. Now you can see her every morning on GMM. WMAR

Randall Newsome is a native Texan but he is making Baltimore his home. He loves bringing his love for Baltimore music, art, and food to Good Morning Maryland. WMAR

We are pretty convinced Mallory was solving problems, even at a young age! Learn more about Mallory Sofastaii and her Matter for Mallory franchise. WMAR

Stevie was clearly all about the sunshine, even as a child growing up in the Hereford Zone. Learn more about Stevie Daniels and join her on Good Morning Maryland. WMAR

Shawn Stepner joined WMAR in 2016, but before that he was at our sister station in Buffalo. He's from Bowie so he's happy to be home and raising his family. WMAR

Jeff Morgan joined WMAR-2 News in December of '22 and is making Baltimore County his home. WMAR

You can catch Kara Burnett out and about in Baltimore on Good Morning Maryland. Chances are when she's not in the newsroom, she's exploring the region. WMAR

Kristy Breslin has been giving your traffic reports for 20 years, but just recently joined the WMAR-2 News team. You can catch her weekdays on Good Morning Maryland. WMAR

Ja Nai Wright joined WMAR-2 News in February of 2023. When she's not turning your stories she's out exploring all Baltimore has to offer. WMAR

Elizabeth Worthington grew up not too far from Baltimore, in the Philadelphia suburbs. She joined WMAR-2 News in July of 2023 and enjoys exploring Baltimore. WMAR

Jack Watson is another Philadelphia-area native, transplanted in Baltimore. He actually grew up right outside of Joe Flacco's hometown, but he's still an Eagles fan. WMAR

Xavier Wherry is the newest reporter to join the WMAR-2 News team, coming to Baltimore in February of 2024. But he has family here, and is excited to explore this community. WMAR

Jeff Hager is WMAR-2 News longest running reporter. He joined WMAR in 1998. He's raised his kids and is now a granpa! WMAR

Meteorologist Ally Blake joined Maryland's Most Accurate weather team in November of 2022. She was born in New York, but raised in North Carolina for most of her life, so Baltimore is a great spot between both. WMAR

Ashley McDowell joined WMAR-2 News in the summer of '22. She is from Georgia. Chances are when she's not here, she's out exploring other countries. WMAR

Jonathan Hunter grew up in Columbia, Howard County so he's happy to be back home. When he's not at work, chances are he's on the basketball court. WMAR

