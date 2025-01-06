Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Crews work to clear the snow in Annapolis, but doesn't it look pretty!? WMAR

Crews work to clear the snow in Annapolis, but doesn't it look pretty!? WMAR

Crews work to clear the snow in Annapolis, but doesn't it look pretty!? WMAR

Crews work to clear the snow in Annapolis, but doesn't it look pretty!? WMAR

Snow before the sun came up on Marley Neck Road in Glen Burnie Courtesy: Kellijo Lanier

Snow Monday morning on Marley Neck Road in Glen Burnie Courtesy: Kellijo Lanier

Snowfall before sunrise in Rosedale Courtesy: Debra

Zuki's first snow! Courtesy: Shida (and Zuki)

Snow as the sun comes up in Cordova, Maryland Courtesy: Jackie Jones

Chestertown: Seems Airel, is in the wrong season :) Courtesy: Deb

Megan and Randall "brave" the cold between shows to see what it's like outside the WMAR studios. Courtesy: Megan Knight

Snow in Anneslie from our WMAR Photographer Kristi Harper WMAR/Kristi Harper

Snow in Anneslie from our WMAR Photographer Kristi Harper WMAR/Kristi Harper

Prev 1 / Ad Next