January 1st, 2022 at 1:31am Mr. Demond Canada , 16, was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

Bernard Thomas, 17, was also shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive at 1:31am on January 1, 2022. A third victim of that shooting was shot in the leg but is OK. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On January 7th, 2022, at 1:07 P.M., Mr. Justin Prestia was shot and killed in the 1900 block of West Lanvale Street. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On January 10, 2022 Mr. Darrian Carr, 25, was shot and killed in the 900 block of North Caroline Street. The shooting happened just after 8pm. Mr. Carr died at the scene. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

Mr. Antoine Johnson was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Towanda Avenue on January 10, 2022. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On January 12th, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., Mr. Raymond Broadway, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Gusryan Street. Baltimore City Police

