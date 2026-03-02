Faces of Baltimore City's 2026 murder rate

Share Facebook

On January 5, 2026, Kenyon Quickley Jr. was shot and killed at 4404 Marx Avenue. Metro Crime Stoppers

On January 15, 2026, at 9:30 p.m., Treyvon Matthews was shot and killed at 2100 W. Patapsco Avenue. Metro Crime Stoppers

On January 18, 2026, Jemel Dixon was shot and killed in the 1000 block of West North Avenue. Metro Crime Stoppers

On January 30, 2026, Michael Ramesur was shot and killed at 500 Sheridan Avenue. Metro Crime Stoppers

On February 3, 2026, Joseph Osborne and Tiera Alexander were killed in the 2600 block of Edgecombe Circle North. Metro Crime Stoppers

On February 13, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., Khaled Saleh Mohamed Alshariki was shot and killed at 1000 North Broadway. Metro Crime Stoppers

On February 15, 2026, at 12:28 p.m., Manteo Rogers was shot and killed at 5520 St. Charles Ave. Metro Crime Stoppers

On February 19, 2026, Andrew Seeley was stabbed and killed at 1404 McCulloh Street. Metro Crime Stoppers

On February 28, 2026, at 12:45 a.m., Quinton McLellan was shot and killed at 1500 Ashland Avenue. Metro Crime Stoppers

