Faces of Baltimore City's 2026 murder rate
The year 2025 ended with 133 lives lost to murder in Baltimore City. For families and our community, these victims are more than just a number. In 2026 we vow to show the faces of those killed in our city.
On January 5, 2026, Kenyon Quickley Jr. was shot and killed at 4404 Marx Avenue.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers On January 15, 2026, at 9:30 p.m., Treyvon Matthews was shot and killed at 2100 W. Patapsco Avenue.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers On January 18, 2026, Jemel Dixon was shot and killed in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers On January 30, 2026, Michael Ramesur was shot and killed at 500 Sheridan Avenue.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers On February 3, 2026, Joseph Osborne and Tiera Alexander were killed in the 2600 block of Edgecombe Circle North.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers On February 13, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., Khaled Saleh Mohamed Alshariki was shot and killed at 1000 North Broadway.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers On February 15, 2026, at 12:28 p.m., Manteo Rogers was shot and killed at 5520 St. Charles Ave.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers On February 19, 2026, Andrew Seeley was stabbed and killed at 1404 McCulloh Street.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers On February 28, 2026, at 12:45 a.m., Quinton McLellan was shot and killed at 1500 Ashland Avenue.Photo by: Metro Crime Stoppers