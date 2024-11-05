Watch Now
NewsNews Photo Gallery

Election Day 2024 in Pictures: Maryland Voters Head to the Polls

Election Day 2024 has nearly come and gone. WMAR-2 News cameras visited polling locations around the state. Some lines bigger than others. Now we await results.

baco3.jpg This Baltimore County woman brought a little company with her to the polls.Photo by: WMAR-2 News baltoco.jpg Baltimore County residents wait in line to vote on Election Day 2024Photo by: WMAR-2 News baltoco2.jpg Election Day voting in Baltimore CountyPhoto by: WMAR-2 News BaltimoreCity1.jpg Baltimore City residents cast their ballotsPhoto by: WMAR-2 News BaltimoreCity2.jpg Baltimore City residents wait in line to cast their ballotsPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Harford1.jpg Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024Photo by: WMAR-2 News HarfordCounty2.jpg Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024Photo by: WMAR-2 News HarfordDrop.jpg Some in Harford County chose to use a ballot drop box to cast their votePhoto by: WMAR-2 News Harforddrop2.jpg Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024Photo by: WMAR-2 News Harford3.jpg Photo by: WMAR-2 News Harford4.jpg Photo by: WMAR-2 News Hogan2.jpg Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan rallies supporters before voting in DavidsonvillePhoto by: WMAR-2 News Hogan4.jpg Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan meets with supporters before voting in DavidsonvillePhoto by: WMAR-2 News Hogan6.jpg Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan meets with supporters before voting in DavidsonvillePhoto by: WMAR-2 News Hogan1.jpg Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.Photo by: WMAR-2 News Hogan5.jpg Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.Photo by: WMAR-2 News Hogan8.jpg Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.Photo by: WMAR-2 News Hogan3.jpg An Election Judge gives voting instructions to former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry HoganPhoto by: WMAR-2 News hogan7.jpg An Election Judge gives voting instructions to former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry HoganPhoto by: WMAR-2 News morgan2.jpg Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News morgan3.jpg Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News morgan1.jpg Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News morgan6.jpg Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meets with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News morgan5.jpg Gov. Wes Moore meets with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News

Election Day 2024 in Pictures: Maryland Voters Head to the Polls

close-gallery
  • baco3.jpg
  • baltoco.jpg
  • baltoco2.jpg
  • BaltimoreCity1.jpg
  • BaltimoreCity2.jpg
  • Harford1.jpg
  • HarfordCounty2.jpg
  • HarfordDrop.jpg
  • Harforddrop2.jpg
  • Harford3.jpg
  • Harford4.jpg
  • Hogan2.jpg
  • Hogan4.jpg
  • Hogan6.jpg
  • Hogan1.jpg
  • Hogan5.jpg
  • Hogan8.jpg
  • Hogan3.jpg
  • hogan7.jpg
  • morgan2.jpg
  • morgan3.jpg
  • morgan1.jpg
  • morgan6.jpg
  • morgan5.jpg

Share

This Baltimore County woman brought a little company with her to the polls.WMAR-2 News
Baltimore County residents wait in line to vote on Election Day 2024WMAR-2 News
Election Day voting in Baltimore CountyWMAR-2 News
Baltimore City residents cast their ballotsWMAR-2 News
Baltimore City residents wait in line to cast their ballotsWMAR-2 News
Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024WMAR-2 News
Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024WMAR-2 News
Some in Harford County chose to use a ballot drop box to cast their voteWMAR-2 News
Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024WMAR-2 News
WMAR-2 News
WMAR-2 News
Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan rallies supporters before voting in DavidsonvilleWMAR-2 News
Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan meets with supporters before voting in DavidsonvilleWMAR-2 News
Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan meets with supporters before voting in DavidsonvilleWMAR-2 News
Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.WMAR-2 News
Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.WMAR-2 News
Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.WMAR-2 News
An Election Judge gives voting instructions to former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry HoganWMAR-2 News
An Election Judge gives voting instructions to former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry HoganWMAR-2 News
Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayWMAR-2 News
Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayWMAR-2 News
Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayWMAR-2 News
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meets with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayWMAR-2 News
Gov. Wes Moore meets with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayWMAR-2 News
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next