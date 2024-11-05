Election Day 2024 in Pictures: Maryland Voters Head to the Polls
Election Day 2024 has nearly come and gone. WMAR-2 News cameras visited polling locations around the state. Some lines bigger than others. Now we await results.
This Baltimore County woman brought a little company with her to the polls.Photo by: WMAR-2 News Baltimore County residents wait in line to vote on Election Day 2024Photo by: WMAR-2 News Election Day voting in Baltimore CountyPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Baltimore City residents cast their ballotsPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Baltimore City residents wait in line to cast their ballotsPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024Photo by: WMAR-2 News Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024Photo by: WMAR-2 News Some in Harford County chose to use a ballot drop box to cast their votePhoto by: WMAR-2 News Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024Photo by: WMAR-2 News Photo by: WMAR-2 News Photo by: WMAR-2 News Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan rallies supporters before voting in DavidsonvillePhoto by: WMAR-2 News Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan meets with supporters before voting in DavidsonvillePhoto by: WMAR-2 News Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan meets with supporters before voting in DavidsonvillePhoto by: WMAR-2 News Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.Photo by: WMAR-2 News Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.Photo by: WMAR-2 News Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan.Photo by: WMAR-2 News An Election Judge gives voting instructions to former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry HoganPhoto by: WMAR-2 News An Election Judge gives voting instructions to former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry HoganPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meets with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News Gov. Wes Moore meets with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election DayPhoto by: WMAR-2 News