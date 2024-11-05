Election Day 2024 in Pictures: Maryland Voters Head to the Polls

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

This Baltimore County woman brought a little company with her to the polls. WMAR-2 News

Baltimore County residents wait in line to vote on Election Day 2024 WMAR-2 News

Election Day voting in Baltimore County WMAR-2 News

Baltimore City residents cast their ballots WMAR-2 News

Baltimore City residents wait in line to cast their ballots WMAR-2 News

Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024 WMAR-2 News

Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024 WMAR-2 News

Some in Harford County chose to use a ballot drop box to cast their vote WMAR-2 News

Voters in Harford County cast their ballots on Election Day 2024 WMAR-2 News

WMAR-2 News

WMAR-2 News

Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan rallies supporters before voting in Davidsonville WMAR-2 News

Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan meets with supporters before voting in Davidsonville WMAR-2 News

Former Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan meets with supporters before voting in Davidsonville WMAR-2 News

Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan. WMAR-2 News

Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan. WMAR-2 News

Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan waits in line to vote with his wife, former First Lady Yumi Hogan. WMAR-2 News

An Election Judge gives voting instructions to former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan WMAR-2 News

An Election Judge gives voting instructions to former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan WMAR-2 News

Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election Day WMAR-2 News

Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election Day WMAR-2 News

Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meet with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election Day WMAR-2 News

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott meets with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election Day WMAR-2 News

Gov. Wes Moore meets with Morgan State students in an effort to get out the young vote on Election Day WMAR-2 News

Prev 1 / Ad Next